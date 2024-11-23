Video Emerges Showing Dirty Move By Steelers Player In Browns Game

The AFC North rivalry reached new heights during Week 12’s snowy Thursday Night Football battle between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The clash embodied everything fans expect from this historic matchup – gritty football and raw emotions that eventually boiled over in the fourth quarter.

With Pittsburgh trailing 18-6 and desperately seeking points, a two-yard loss on first-and-goal sparked controversy when Browns safety Grant Delpit drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The incident quickly gained attention as replays revealed Delpit grabbing George Pickens’ mouthpiece and tossing it into the snow.

Delpit shed light on the full sequence through his Instagram story, showing that Pickens attempted to trip him before the play – suggesting there was more to this heated exchange than initially met the eye.

Grant Delpit shows on his IG story that George Pickens tried to trip him, which is why he snatched Pickens mouth piece. Just another reason why Pickens is the most unlikeable player in the league. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/euvmxqEx9R — Noah Schaefer (@Brownscentral_) November 22, 2024

The tensions didn’t end there.

As the Browns secured their 24-19 victory, Pickens also found himself at the center of another controversy.

Already viewed unfavorably by Browns fans, the Steelers receiver’s reputation took another hit during the game’s final moments.

A failed Hail Mary attempt evolved into a physical altercation with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, requiring intervention from both officials and stadium security to restore order.

Despite escaping in-game penalties, the league’s standard review process could spell trouble for Pickens in the coming days, potentially hitting his wallet for the heated exchange.

