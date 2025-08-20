Former Player Turns Heads With Browns QB Prediction

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Joe Flacco as their starter.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s going to finish the season in that same role.

Barring a somewhat surprising turn of events, they will keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, so he will have plenty of competition for the job all year long.

With that in mind, former NFL player Ross Tucker believes the Browns could give all of them a chance.

“I think it’s possible that they have four DIFFERENT quarterbacks start four games each this year,” Tucker said.

In the latest edition of his podcast, he stated that he believes that all 4 quarterbacks could start at least four games for the Browns this season.

Tucker believes that Flacco gives them the best chance to win during the first month because of the tough schedule.

Then, they could go with Kenny Pickett, whom he believes Kevin Stefanski considered to be his own version of Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield in terms of a rejuvenation project.

Then, he thinks they could give Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders four games each to prove what they have.

Of course, Tucker also thinks there’s always the possibility that one of them will grab the bull by the horns and secure the position, but he certainly believes it’s possible that all of them get an extended run as a starter.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Browns have had three or more quarterbacks start in a season, and it’s clearly not ideal.

Then again, they need to figure out whether one of the youngsters has a future as the face of the franchise, so this approach might make sense, especially if they don’t win a lot of games early on in the season.

