Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Relationship With David Njoku

As expected, the Cleveland Browns will roll with Joe Flacco at quarterback again.

That’s great news for some of their pass-catchers, including David Njoku.

Flacco and the veteran tight end developed a strong bond during his first stint with the organization, and they’re ready to pick up where they left off in 2023.

When asked about their relationship, Flacco gushed about Njoku as a person and a football player:

“Dave’s (Njoku) awesome, man. I mean, he refers to me by my full name. He’s been doing that since I’ve walked in the building a couple years ago. Dave has a lot of energy and he’s, most importantly, he’s a hell of a player. You just got to get the ball in his hands. That’s the biggest thing. Listen, I hope we can keep that enthusiasm going as the season starts and moves on, because he’s a lot of fun to be around, and if we get things going well, then this should be pretty fun,” Flacco said of Njoku.

Flacco and Njoku showed an unmatched rapport on the field.

They combined for 30 receptions for 390 yards and four touchdowns in just five games together two seasons ago.

Njoku is reportedly inching closer to signing a contract extension, but there haven’t been any updates regarding that situation lately.

Perhaps the Browns will want to see him play it out and earn his new deal on the field.

If that’s the case, they might end up paying more, as Njoku will be one of the players who will benefit the most from having Flacco behind center.

That’s assuming he’s able to stay healthy, which has been a bit of an issue lately.

The Browns will face a tough stretch to begin the year, and the offensive line has to bounce back after a dismal season to keep the 40-year-old signal-caller out of harm’s way.

Flacco has already shown what he’s capable of when he’s at his best, and while there will also be some turnovers and wild throws, the passing game could give the fans plenty of explosive plays.

