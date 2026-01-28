Browns Owners Release Statement After Hiring Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns have hired Todd Monken as their new head coach, and though it may be seen as a fallback choice to some, after other top candidates either withdrew or were not offered the job, he will need to eventually be embraced by the fan base.

Though the Browns have, and may continue to, receive some criticism for the way they conducted the search to replace Kevin Stefanski, the search ended as intended: with an offensive-minded head coach. Therefore, Cleveland will publicly defend its process and claim that Monken is the guy it wanted all along.

The Browns’ owners, Dee Haslam and Jimmy Haslam, released a statement after hiring Monken, calling him an “outstanding leader” who will create a “winning culture.”

“We are very excited to name Todd Monken the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” the managing and principal partners said in a statement. “Todd is highly intelligent, and his experienced, innovative offensive mindset has been at the forefront of constructing productive and successful offenses at the NFL and collegiate level over the last 20 years. He is an outstanding leader and has a clear vision to lead our team as a strong communicator who values trust with his players but also accountability and preparation. In our committee’s exhaustive reference work on Todd, his commitment to player development was evident, and his tough and straightforward coaching is respected by the players and the coaches he’s worked with, putting our team in a position to succeed while developing our players to maximize their talents. We welcome Todd, Terri, and the rest of the Monken family back to the Browns and look forward to him establishing the winning culture that will lead our team to the success our fans so deserve.”

Monken certainly brings worthy credentials to the post, which he was awarded over finalists Jim Schwartz and Nate Scheelhaase. Grant Udinski withdrew from consideration before a decision was made.

About to turn 60 years old next month, Monken brings decades of experience on the offensive side of the ball, where the Browns certainly need the most help. He was the coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the past three years, where he helped quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second NFL MVP award and established one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL, led by running back Derrick Henry.

Monken will not have that level of talent to work with at the start, as the Browns currently have QBs Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders on the roster. In addition, even though Quinshon Judkins showed great potential as a rookie, Cleveland’s top running back will be attempting to return from a season-ending leg injury that required surgery.

To further complicate matters, the Browns may lose Schwartz, who reportedly was upset he was passed over and may be preparing a way to leave the organization, though he does remain under contract. He will also have to fill out his staff a bit later in the hiring cycle than is ideal.

However, Monken does deserve the benefit of the doubt, based on his long list of accomplishments, and hopefully, he can turn the Browns around sooner rather than later.

