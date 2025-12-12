Browns Nation

Friday, December 12, 2025
George Kittle Raves About Browns Rookie

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

 

He may not get as many headlines as some of the other rookies in the league – or even other rookies on his team – but Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is drawing attention from many across the league.

One of his fans is George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, who recently talked about Fannin and what he likes about him.

He also mentioned a way that Fannin can improve his game moving forward.

“I’m a huge fan of the rookie from the Browns…[Harold Fannin Jr.]….I like him. He does the receiving stuff really well. And if you watch his run game, it’s effort. And if he can just make that a little bit better, I think he’s gonna be there. He’s gonna be able to play Y as much as he wants” Kittle said.

Kittle was surely watching Fannin during Cleveland’s recent game against the Tennessee Titans, when he had eight receptions for 114 yards. He is now leading the Browns in receptions, receiving yards, and is tied with David Njoku with four touchdowns.

That is one of the many reasons why people are blown away by his work during his first year, and why others like Kittle are so excited to see where he goes next.

Fannin Jr. has shown a lot during his first year, a bright spot in an otherwise difficult and disappointing season.

Kittle has spent years studying the league and performing against its best players, and he believes that Fannin Jr. is capable of a lot more even after such a blockbuster start to his career.

