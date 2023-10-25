Browns Nation

GM’s Past Comments Resurface As Browns Rule Out Deshaun Watson

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson will not line up behind center when the Cleveland Browns take on Seattle this Sunday.

The team announced P.J. Walker as their starter, saying Watson would rest for the time being.

Watson received another MRI Monday, and the team says there’s no new damage, but did not mention improvement.

This has led many to question Cleveland’s earlier statements, like this one shared by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

During his bye week presser, GM Andrew Berry said the team felt Watson’s injury was a short-term matter.

He repeated Kevin Stefanski’s report that there was nothing structurally wrong with Watson’s shoulder.

But his optimism about a short healing period wanes with each additional week that Watson can’t play.

And the uncertainty is fueling worries and conjecture about Watson’s long-term health.

Stefanski is no stranger to contradictory injury news or management.

And right after last week’s victory over the Colts, he pronounced Watson his starter against the Seahawks.

Minutes later, Watson expressed concern about his shoulder and whether he would be able to play.

When Watson was a game-day scratch against the Ravens, Stefanski seemed to be taken by surprise.

There were reports that the offensive captain told everyone he would play, which was probably what he hoped.

But Watson could not throw in practice that week, and despite positive reports, he still couldn’t throw in Week 7.

That’s when Stefanski put him out there “without limitations” but also without the arm strength to be effective.

Fans and pundits will appreciate the earlier decision this week, but there are still a lot of questions.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

