Grading Josh Dobbs So Far In The Preseason

After a tumultuous off-season bled into the second week of the pre-season, it was nice for the Cleveland Browns to finally get onto the field without the 230 million dollar question hanging over their heads.

With Deshaun Watson’s suspension finally decided, for the first time in a long time, the Browns could focus on football.

The most impactful, and the most unexpected contributor has been quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

The former fourth-round pick of the Steelers had bounced from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville and back to Pittsburgh before signing with the Browns this past off-season.

With limited playing time in his NFL career, the former University of Tennessee standout has been in the spotlight for the first time in his pro career this preseason, and he has made the most of his opportunity.

Week 1 vs Jacksonville

Dobbs saw his first action as a Cleveland Brown against the Jaguars.

He did not start the game, as fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field to begin the contest, and brought a national audience with him.

Dobbs quickly took control of the offense when he replaced Watson, leading the Browns to 17 of their 24 points, including a touchdown pass to rookie running back Jerome Ford.

#Browns QB Josh Dobbs vs The Jaguars 10/13 (76.9%)

109 Passing Yards

1 Passing TD 1 Rush Attempt

9 Rushing Yards 1 sick floater to Jerome Ford for a td pic.twitter.com/cQS2uLwcXC — BrownsMuse (@BrownsMuse) August 13, 2022

One could easily attribute Cleveland’s week one victory to the sixth-year signal caller, as he was the only quarterback to lead the Browns to points.

Overall, Dobbs was the most impactful player for the Browns in their win over Jacksonville, impressing many with his ability to quickly adjust and pick up a new offense.

Grade – A

Week 2 vs Philadelphia

Week two is most commonly the week of the preseason where the fewest amount of starters play, so with Watson and Jacoby Brissett on the sidelines, Dobbs got a full half to earn the QB2 role behind Brissett.

Dobbs once again shined, completing 14 out of 20 passes and recording 141 yards through the air, all while remaining a constant threat on the ground, where he piled up 47 yards and a touchdown.

Dobbs also pulled off a highlight play in the first quarter, breaking out of a sack before tight-roping the sideline and gaining 30+ yards before breaking into the endzone on another run later in the drive.

THEY CAN'T BRING DOWN JOSH DOBBS ON THE SCRAMBLE 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SOrVHmN9qN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2022

Dobbs was able to find his teammates through the air, something that has not always been the case early in his career.

Along with making the right read on almost every pass, Dobbs successfully put the ball between defenders on a few occasions, a skill he has greatly improved since his time at Tennessee.

Dobbs, again, was Cleveland’s most impactful player, contributing to all four of the Browns’ scoring drives.

Grade – A

Looking Ahead

Dobbs has solidified himself as the number two quarterback in Cleveland until Watson returns.

He has shown an understanding and command of the offense, and, similarly to Watson, is a threat in the RPO game.

Dobbs has carved out his role for this year, and if he continues to excel as the Browns move into the regular season, he could find himself in Cleveland for years to come.