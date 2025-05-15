Browns Nation

Thursday, May 15, 2025
Grant Delpit Has 6-Word Response To Browns’ Schedule Release

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ schedule has been released.

It features no primetime games, which is slightly offensive but not that surprising.

However, it can all change if the team fares well, especially if Shedeur Sanders takes the field at some point.

Even so, there was another curious aspect of the Browns’ schedule that may have gone unnoticed by most, but not to Grant Delpit.

Shortly after the schedule was released, the Browns’ safety took to X to point out that most of the games will be played at 1:00 pm (ET):

“I like playing at 1 anyway?” he wrote.

As Delpit said, the Browns will only have three regular-season games in a different time slot.

They will play at 9:30 am (ET) when they host the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5.

Then, they will have to wait until Weeks 11 and 12 to play at different times against the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Once again, this can all change if they’re flexed into a primetime game at some point.

Notably, playing so early will allow the players to get a glimpse at the competition later on Sunday.

Hopefully, they will make the most of that spare time to stay sharp and ready.

This team is coming off quite a disappointing season, and the coaching staff might not be able to survive another three-win campaign.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation