Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season

The Cleveland Browns didn’t go through major changes in the offseason, but one of their players did.

As reported by MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter and confirmed by himself, Browns safety Grant Delpit will look slightly different next season.

Apparently, the star has decided to go back to his No. 9 jersey.

Delpit is coming off a strong season.

Despite suffering a groin injury, he still managed to log 80 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended, four quarterback hits, and one pick in 13 games.

He’s been an anchor for the Browns’ secondary defense for a while now.

Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short with that groin injury.

He was leading the team in tackles at that point, and he was well on pace of eclipsing the 100-tackle mark for the second consecutive season.

Fortunately for the team, they got him signed to a three-year contract extension, so it’s more than evident that they’re quite high on him and his talents, and he should have a prominent role in the defense for years to come.

The Browns still need to make a decision regarding their secondary defense.

They currently have a bit of a surplus at cornerback, which is why some people believe it’s just a matter of time before they part ways with Greg Newsome II, who doesn’t like being lined up in the slot.

Whatever the case, this defense should only get better in the second season under star defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, especially with a healthy Delpit out there.

