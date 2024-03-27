Josh Cribbs Wonders How He’d Fare With New Kickoff Rules

Return men across the NFL are gearing up for changes to the league’s kickoff rules.

This has some kick returners of the past wondering, “How would I do in this new setup?”.

That includes former Cleveland Browns kick returner Josh Cribbs, who is one of the most electric return guys in league history.

Cribbs appeared on ESPN Cleveland this week to discuss the changes and how he thinks he’d fare with the new rules (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

“I think I would have had a good time in this new scheme. I’m like man, I probably would have scored 20 touchdowns”.

The Kent State product churned out eight kick return touchdowns during his eight seasons with the Browns.

He even led the league in return yards in back during the 2007 season when he tallied 1,809 yards.

Every time Cribbs was given a chance to return a kick during his time with Cleveland, it was must-see television.

The NFL’s new rule change similarly reflects what the XFL has done with their kickoff rules.

The kicker will still boot it from his own 35-yard line.

However, the rest of the kicking team will line up on the opposite 40-yard line.

The returning team will then have two guys back deep, but the rest of the team will line up in a “set-up zone” between the 30 and 35-yard line.

How do you feel about the rule change?

Would Cribbs have been even more successful under the new guidelines?

Let us know in the comments below!

