Grant Delpit Sends Strong Message About Deshaun Watson

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had better weeks.

After being ineffective against the Dallas Cowboys in the season-opening loss, Watson later learned he had off-the-field issues involving a civil lawsuit to worry about.

With so many different items coming at once, it’s easy to see why Cleveland’s fans may not have faith in their No. 1 quarterback heading into the second contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Inside the locker room, however, Watson has multiple allies, including safety Grant Delpit.

Analyst Justin Cooper shared a video on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – where Delpit sent a strong message about Watson ahead of the team’s matchup against Jacksonville.

“I let him know I’ve got your back, no matter what man,” Delpit said, adding, “You in this locker room with us, even after that, I would never do anything to hurt you or even go against you.”

#Browns Grant Delpit on if the Watson situation has distracted this team. “I told him no matter what I got his back….. that’s my quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/2uRiMq9S88 — Coop (@JJCoop25) September 12, 2024

The safety said multiple times that Watson was “his quarterback,” suggesting he firmly backs the athlete as the team’s starter.

Delpit began the discussion by telling reporters that Watson has a significant amount of issues to work through both on and off the field, noting that even those players inside the locker room do not know the depth of the athlete’s problems.

Still, inside the Browns’ facility in Berea, those issues are secondary and players are just there to work, Delpit explained.

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski also backed Watson, naming him as the team’s starting quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Jaguars this weekend.

