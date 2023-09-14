Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

Fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the Cleveland Browns.

Even folks who weren’t sure heading into Week 1 are impressed with the overall effort versus Cincinnati.

Cleveland’s defense put the clamps on Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, controlling the game throughout.

But as Nick Karns of the Barking Browns Show noted, they might be even better than we thought.

The Browns defense didn't just have a dominant performance week 1. The Browns defense put on a historic performance week 1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gazrqf1v4o — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 13, 2023

Jim Schwartz’s aggressive new scheme held Cincinnati to just 2.6 yards per pass attempt.

It marks the lowest YPA recorded in a season opener since the 1984 Cowboys held Vince Ferragamo and the Rams to 2.5 yards.

Burrow had never been held under 100 yards passing in a game prior to Sunday.

And the Browns’ corners held Cincinnati’s big three wide receivers to seven catches on 20 targets for 49 yards.

Cleveland faces Pittsburgh in the second game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has a formidable record on Monday nights.

And his team tends to bounce back from bad defeats like the pummeling they took from San Francisco.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the ball 46 times, as the Steelers fell behind early.

uh oh….@gnewsii and this defense put the league on notice in Week 1 📺: https://t.co/T000xrVKFC pic.twitter.com/HKaiL2k948 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2023

And Myles Garrett and teammates probably noted the five sacks, nine QB hits, and two interceptions with a smile.

Turnovers eluded the defense in Cleveland’s big game against the Bengals.

And what better place to correct that stat than on Monday Night Football?