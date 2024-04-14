Reporter Says Browns Would Be ‘Wise’ To Draft Lineman At No. 54

The Cleveland Browns enter the NFL Draft with some needs, just like every other team, but fortunately, they have a stacked roster.

The front office added depth at linebacker with Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, got a new wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy, and signed Nyheim Hines, Quinton Jefferson, D’onta Foreman, and Jameis Winston.

They also managed to keep Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Corey Bojorquez.

Once again, the Browns won’t be on the clock until the second round, and they should have plenty of options to consider at No. 54.

Even so, beat writer Jeff Schudel of The Morning Journal believes it would be “wise” for them to get an offensive guard.

He points out that Hakeem Adeniji was only signed to a one-year deal, so they clearly believe they can do better at the position.

With that in mind, Schudel pointed at Christian Haynes, a 317-pound specimen from Connecticut who could be available and eventually become Joel Bitonio’s replacement.

He also talked about South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick, a 6-foot-4 guard who, just like Dawand Jones last season, has shown plenty of promise but might need some polishing before being ready to play.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to see that the Browns shouldn’t be hard-pressed to make a move or fill a big hole in the roster.

Going with the best player available is always a bit of a gamble but just like every big risk in the NFL Draft, it could end up paying off big time.

