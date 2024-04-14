Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Says Browns Would Be ‘Wise’ To Draft Lineman At No. 54

Reporter Says Browns Would Be ‘Wise’ To Draft Lineman At No. 54

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the NFL Draft with some needs, just like every other team, but fortunately, they have a stacked roster.

The front office added depth at linebacker with Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, got a new wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy, and signed Nyheim Hines, Quinton Jefferson, D’onta Foreman, and Jameis Winston.

They also managed to keep Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Corey Bojorquez.

Once again, the Browns won’t be on the clock until the second round, and they should have plenty of options to consider at No. 54.

Even so, beat writer Jeff Schudel of The Morning Journal believes it would be “wise” for them to get an offensive guard.

He points out that Hakeem Adeniji was only signed to a one-year deal, so they clearly believe they can do better at the position.

With that in mind, Schudel pointed at Christian Haynes, a 317-pound specimen from Connecticut who could be available and eventually become Joel Bitonio’s replacement.

He also talked about South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick, a 6-foot-4 guard who, just like Dawand Jones last season, has shown plenty of promise but might need some polishing before being ready to play.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to see that the Browns shouldn’t be hard-pressed to make a move or fill a big hole in the roster.

Going with the best player available is always a bit of a gamble but just like every big risk in the NFL Draft, it could end up paying off big time.

NEXT:  Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns

19 hours ago

Clevelans Browns

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

20 hours ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson's Deal

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay 'Safe' With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Analyst Shuts Down 1 Notion After Latest Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13.

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

4 days ago

D'Onta Foreman #21 of the Chicago Bears greets fans after a 16-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

D'Onta Foreman Picks Notable Jersey Number With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Still Play International Game Next Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

New Browns QBs Have Picked Their Jersey Numbers

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Made Surprise Visit To Youth Team In Japan

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns QB Reportedly Working Out With 49ers

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Learn Their Fate For Potential Brazil Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly May Get Passed On For Brazil Game

5 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Browns Defense

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Anthony Walker Jr. Explains Why He Left The Browns

5 days ago

Browns Nation