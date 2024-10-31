Browns Nation

Thursday, October 31, 2024
Jameis Winston Reveals How He’ll Prepare For Sunday’s Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finally found a spark for their offense as veteran quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 334 yards to spur his team’s 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Winston – who finished the game completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts and three touchdown throws – equaled Cleveland’s best offensive performance this season alone by adding just two rushing yards to his stat line.

After serving as the backup for the first half of the 2024 NFL campaign, Winston will replace the injured Deshaun Watson after being named the starter for the remainder of the season.

His preparation for each game, however, will remain the same.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared how Winston will approach each contest now that he’s been named the starter.

“I’ve always been first guy in, last one to leave,” Winston said, adding, “That’s just quarterback 101. That’s required. That is required.”

He took those thoughts a step further, noting that his level of preparation is the standard that’s needed to be successful in the NFL.

“To be a great NFL starting QB, my preparation has to be to the standard that’s required,” Winston said, adding, “Nothing’s going to change about that.”

Winston’s preparations helped him achieve another milestone this week as he won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his efforts against the Ravens.

He’s the first Cleveland quarterback since Baker Mayfield to earn that honor and the first player on the Browns to claim the award since former wide receiver Amari Cooper did so in 2023.

NEXT:  Cavaliers Honored Jim Donovan On Wednesday Night
Browns Nation