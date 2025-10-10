Myles Garrett Has A Message For Steelers Fans That Despise Him

Myles Garrett has delivered dominant performances through the first five games of the 2025 season for the Cleveland Browns.

The star defensive end has recorded 14 solo tackles, seven assists, and four sacks, placing him among the league leaders in quarterback takedowns.

Garrett has applied relentless pressure on opposing quarterbacks in every contest, reinforcing his credentials as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate heading into the season’s second quarter.

This week, his attention shifts to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett appears prepared for the challenge, fully aware that Pittsburgh’s hostile fanbase and the team’s competitive history against him will create a difficult environment at Acrisure Stadium.

“For sure, and I love it,” Garrett said while speaking about Steelers fans, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “That kind of stuff fuels me.”

Garrett has consistently elevated his performance against Pittsburgh throughout his career, making him a critical factor in this divisional rivalry.

Cleveland’s front seven has dominated opposing offenses this season.

The Steelers must execute at a high level to contain one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers.

In 14 career meetings with Pittsburgh, Garrett has accumulated 31 solo tackles, 13 assists, and 13 sacks.

Last season alone, he registered four sacks against the Steelers, including three in a single game.

His ability to generate consistent pressure will be pivotal, though the Steelers will likely deploy extra blockers and schemes to slow his impact.

