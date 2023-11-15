Browns Nation

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

By

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Ever since he made it to the Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome has been one of the best players on the team, and we don’t mean just on the defense.

However, despite his evident impact on defense, he had yet to record his first interception after 33 career games.

Needless to say, he couldn’t have asked for a better time to get one than on Sunday’s epic win over the Baltimore Ravens.

And it wasn’t a regular interception either; it was a pick-six in the most crucial time of the game.

When asked about that, Newsome told Josh Cribbs that he knew his first pick was coming, but he didn’t want it to come in a blowout; he wanted it to actually count.

Moreover, the fact that he was actually a game-time decision with a groin injury and on a snap count only made this play all the more special for him.

Newsome picked up a deflected pass for a pick.

The ball bounced off Ogbonnia Okoronwko’s facemask and right into Newsome’s hands, taking it 34 yards back home with 8:16 left on the clock.

Dustin Hopkins missed the game-tying PAT to make this even more dramatic, as the Browns still trailed 31-30.

Then, the defense made sure to give Deshaun Watson the ball back, and he made some big plays to make sure to give Hopkins a chance to redeem himself with a game-winning field goal.

You cannot dream of a better scenario to get your first career INT, and it’ll be one the fans remember for years.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

