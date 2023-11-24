Greg Newsome II Has Funny Response To Teammate’s Message

The Cleveland Browns won’t have star CB Denzel Ward for Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Denver Broncos, or so it seems.

However, they could get a boost for their secondary, as safety Juan Thornhill was back on the field and practiced on Thanksgiving day.

Needless to say, they could use some experience in the secondary right now, as Rodney McLeod will be out for the season.

And with Ward most likely missing the contest, it seems like Thornhill wanted to sub in for him and play a little cornerback to help his team out.

He took to Twitter to let everybody know that he wished he had stayed playing corner, to which Greg Newsome II hilariously replied that he would let him take a couple of reps in practice.

I’ll let you take a few reps at practice🫡😂 https://t.co/N3qrmBw5aj — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) November 24, 2023

Truth be told, the Browns could use more depth at the CB position now, especially if Ward is going to miss an extended period of time.

The Browns will also be without star LB Anthony Walker Jr. ahead of this game.

Kevin Stefanski’s team will look to make it four wins in a row, and they’ll rely on fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for that task, even after signing veteran Joe Flacco earlier in the week.

The Broncos defense has turned the corner after a historically slow start to the season, and their offense has also made great strides in the past month or so, so this is going to be quite the test for a Browns team still dreaming about an AFC North title.