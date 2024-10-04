Greg Newsome Makes Big Personal Announcement

For the last few years, Greg Newsome II has become a fixture in the Cleveland Browns’ secondary.

The No. 26 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft quickly became a starting cornerback for them, and he had his best season yet in 2023 with 14 passes defended, two interceptions, four tackles for loss and 49 total tackles (34) solo, all of which were career highs.

Off the field, Newsome announced that he has a new addition to his family: a baby girl who was born on Tuesday, Oct. 1, per the Browns’ official X (formerly Twitter) account.

congratulations are in order for new dad @gnewsii! pic.twitter.com/RV8fvQVTWw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2024

Newsome had his struggles on the field in his first couple of seasons, but last season, he seemed to start to put it together.

Despite star running back Nick Chubb suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and quarterback Deshaun Watson suffering his own season-ending injury later on, the Browns won 11 games and made the playoffs.

With those two huge pieces out, they got the job done on defense and started to develop an identity as a team that would muck things up.

With Newsome’s help, the Browns finished third in interceptions forced and first in passing yards given up.

This season, with Chubb still out and Watson still unable to recapture his old level of production that allowed him to make three consecutive Pro Bowls, Cleveland will need Newsome to shine brightly.

In four games so far this season, Newsome has two passes defended and seven total tackles (seven solo).

However, the team has fallen considerably in several key defensive metrics compared to 2023.

