Myles Garrett Sounds Off After Browns’ Loss To Steelers

Myles Garrett entered the Steelers matchup with confidence, embracing the hostile atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium.

When asked about the crowd and the intense rivalry environment, Garrett said he thrived on the energy and drew motivation from the fans’ hostility.

That optimism never materialized on the field as the Cleveland Browns fell 23-9 in a frustrating defeat to Pittsburgh.

After the loss, Garrett voiced his frustration to the media.

“Losing the same way is frustrating as hell,” Garrett said, per Scott Petrak.

"Losing the same way is frustrating as hell," Garrett said, per Scott Petrak.

Browns Myles Garrett says it is frustrating to lose same way every game, with offense not scoring.

The defensive star struggled to make his usual impact, recording only two assisted tackles as the Steelers controlled the game.

His comments echo the frustration building within the locker room as Cleveland continues to flounder without direction.

The Browns’ defense fought hard and made crucial stops throughout the afternoon, but the offense failed to respond.

This pattern of defensive success undermined by ineffective offensive execution has defined Cleveland’s 2025 season so far.

The team spent most of the game trailing in Pittsburgh, forcing quarterback Dillon Gabriel to shoulder the passing load.

Former NFL player J.J. Watt appeared surprised on the CBS broadcast at head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to let Gabriel throw more than 50 times.

Stefanski explained that the running game with rookie Quinshon Judkins wasn’t producing, and falling behind required Gabriel to carry the offense through the air.

The results were underwhelming, as Gabriel finished with just over 200 yards on 29-of-52 attempts.

Another disappointing outing dropped the Browns to 1-5, leaving the franchise searching for answers as frustration mounts.

