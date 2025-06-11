Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Greg Newsome Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Shedeur Sanders

Andrew Elmquist
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Fewer players came into the 2025 NFL Draft with more hype, conversation, or speculation than Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur, of course, is the son of Deion Sanders, who is commonly regarded as one of the most extraordinary athletes the league has ever seen.

Prospects with fathers who excelled in the league are held to a high expectation.

Falling to the fifth round is something that few people expected, but when the Cleveland Browns had the opportunity, they wasted no time in trading up for him.

Sanders certainly has a chip on his shoulder heading into the 2025 campaign, where he’ll get a fair shot at the starting job.

He certainly had skeptics heading into the year, but if early returns are any indication, it seems that Sanders’ teammates believe he could turn into something special in this league.

Cornerback Greg Newsome shared some initial thoughts via the NFL Network, giving the rookie QB plenty of praise.

“I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it,” Newsome said.

Newsome indicated that Deion prepared his son well for whatever the league might throw his way, and so far, he’s delivered on the massive expectations.

There’s a lot of time between now and the start of the season, of course, and Sanders has a lot of work to do if he wants to secure the starting job.

If Newsome’s comments are any indication, he’s going to give it all he’s got to try and show his doubters that he belongs in this league.

