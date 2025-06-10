Shedeur Sanders Reveals Tips That He’s Getting From Joe Flacco

Pre-draft speculation portrayed Shedeur Sanders as someone with an attitude problem, but his first weeks with the Cleveland Browns tell a completely different story.

The former Colorado quarterback has embraced a learning mindset since joining the team’s competitive quarterback room during mandatory minicamp.

Sanders has formed a particularly strong bond with veteran Joe Flacco, spending practice sessions absorbing knowledge from the experienced signal caller.

When asked about the mentorship, Sanders opened up about the specific guidance he receives from the Super Bowl champion.

“Just how to get through the reads quicker and those type of things. And I asked him, ‘Hey, let me know what you think, like, what I need to do.’ So it’s like, he’s seen it, he’s played it, and like he’s a pro, you know. I would be a fool to not get insight from somebody that had success over all the years that he had.” Sanders said, per The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak.

Browns Shedeur Sanders on getting sideline tips from veteran Joe Flacco. pic.twitter.com/KUSDpyVuJj — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 10, 2025

Sanders described how their conversations flow seamlessly between casual exchanges and intense football focus, with both players constantly shifting mental gears.

The young quarterback isn’t rushing his development process. Rather than fixating on future opportunities or outside expectations, Sanders remains locked in on daily improvement.

Every repetition matters to him, whether it involves reading defenses or making small mechanical adjustments.

This patient approach reflects Sanders’ understanding of his current situation. He views this period as essential preparation time, using veteran wisdom to accelerate his learning curve within the Browns’ system.

