Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Reveals Tips That He’s Getting From Joe Flacco

Shedeur Sanders Reveals Tips That He’s Getting From Joe Flacco

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Reveals Tips That He’s Getting From Joe Flacco
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Pre-draft speculation portrayed Shedeur Sanders as someone with an attitude problem, but his first weeks with the Cleveland Browns tell a completely different story.

The former Colorado quarterback has embraced a learning mindset since joining the team’s competitive quarterback room during mandatory minicamp.

Sanders has formed a particularly strong bond with veteran Joe Flacco, spending practice sessions absorbing knowledge from the experienced signal caller.

When asked about the mentorship, Sanders opened up about the specific guidance he receives from the Super Bowl champion.

“Just how to get through the reads quicker and those type of things. And I asked him, ‘Hey, let me know what you think, like, what I need to do.’ So it’s like, he’s seen it, he’s played it, and like he’s a pro, you know. I would be a fool to not get insight from somebody that had success over all the years that he had.” Sanders said, per The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak.

Sanders described how their conversations flow seamlessly between casual exchanges and intense football focus, with both players constantly shifting mental gears.

The young quarterback isn’t rushing his development process. Rather than fixating on future opportunities or outside expectations, Sanders remains locked in on daily improvement.

Every repetition matters to him, whether it involves reading defenses or making small mechanical adjustments.

This patient approach reflects Sanders’ understanding of his current situation. He views this period as essential preparation time, using veteran wisdom to accelerate his learning curve within the Browns’ system.

NEXT:  Browns WR Could Emerge As A Sleeper This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation