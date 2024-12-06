Myles Garrett Says Steelers Matchup Is ‘Personal’

This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while the Browns likely won’t make the playoffs this season, their fans would be thrilled with another win over the hated Steelers.

Cleveland already defeated the Steelers on Nov. 21 at Huntington Bank Field, 24-19, during a snowstorm in what was a classic, back-and-forth matchup.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett said this Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh will be personal for him, not just because of the long rivalry between the two teams but also because it is against an AFC North foe.

“I take the games against the Steelers personal because they are rivalry games,” Garrett said.

The Browns-Steelers rivalry is the oldest one in the AFC, and while the Steelers have mostly dominated the rivalry since it started in 1950, Cleveland has turned the tide a bit over the last few years.

The most notable example came in the wild-card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, when Cleveland scored the first 28 points of the game and hung on for a 48-37 win, which was their first playoff victory since they began play in their current iteration in 1999.

Right now, the Browns are evaluating some young players, including quarterback Jameis Winston, who took over for the injured Deshaun Watson in Week 7 when Watson tore his Achilles.

On Monday, when they lost to the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, whom they acquired in a trade with the Broncos in March, caught nine passes for an amazing 235 yards and one touchdown.

After visiting the Steelers, the Browns will host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 15.

NEXT:

NFL Has Reportedly Closed It's Review Of Deshaun Watson's Case