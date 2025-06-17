Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Browns Defender Will ‘Emerge’

The Cleveland Browns’ defense took a big step back last season.

Perhaps it was because of how often they were on the field, or perhaps the rest of the NFL caught up to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Whatever the case, the fact is that they regressed after a strong 2023 campaign.

Now, the Browns must demand nothing but top-notch effort to get back to where they were.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes that they could get some help from an unexpected source, and he recently gave cornerback Cameron Mitchell his stamp of approval.

“I wanna see Mitchell. What number does he wear? 29. That’s not why, just because he wears 29 (my former number). Honestly, watching this guy, I think he can play. I think he’s going to emerge, and I think he’s pretty much an outstanding player right now. So, I’m really excited about watching him to see what he’s going to do,” Dixon said.

.@HanfordDixon29 thinks Cameron MItchell can PLAY. (Not just because he wears #29.) #DawgPound "I think he's going to emerge and I think he's pretty much an outstanding player right now." Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/XjTIekXyil — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 15, 2025

Dixon believes that Mitchell is ready to take a leap.

The Browns took Mitchell in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he hasn’t been much of a factor yet.

In his first two seasons, he played in about 34 percent of the defensive snaps and also contributed on special teams.

So far, he’s played in 30 games with four starts, logging four passes defended, 42 combined tackles (32 solo) and two tackles for loss.

The Browns should be set at the cornerback position, but some believe that Greg Newsome II could be on the move if the team struggles early, and that would leave the door wide open for Mitchell to become a steady contributor.

