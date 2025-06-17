Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Browns Defender Will ‘Emerge’

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense took a big step back last season.

Perhaps it was because of how often they were on the field, or perhaps the rest of the NFL caught up to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Whatever the case, the fact is that they regressed after a strong 2023 campaign.

Now, the Browns must demand nothing but top-notch effort to get back to where they were.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes that they could get some help from an unexpected source, and he recently gave cornerback Cameron Mitchell his stamp of approval.

Dixon believes that Mitchell is ready to take a leap.

The Browns took Mitchell in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he hasn’t been much of a factor yet.

In his first two seasons, he played in about 34 percent of the defensive snaps and also contributed on special teams.

So far, he’s played in 30 games with four starts, logging four passes defended, 42 combined tackles (32 solo) and two tackles for loss.

The Browns should be set at the cornerback position, but some believe that Greg Newsome II could be on the move if the team struggles early, and that would leave the door wide open for Mitchell to become a steady contributor.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

