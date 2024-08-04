Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Coach Will Benefit Browns Defense This Season

Browns great Hanford Dixon believes the Cleveland defense is up to the challenge again this year, suggesting the unit will rank among the five best groups by the end of the season.

One of the ways the team will continue its strong showing this year is by having a little extra help, Dixon said.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show” podcast, the titular host believes that the Browns’ defense will benefit this season with the addition of consultant Mike Vrabel.

“From time to time, he could probably jump in there and maybe see something as a consultant, maybe apply that and help those guys out,” Dixon said of Vrabel.

Hanford thinks the #Browns will have a Top 5 defense and maybe even get some help from Mike Vrabel. "He could jump in there and maybe see something as a consultant." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/9pdoyP8kg5 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) August 3, 2024

Dixon spoke highly of Vrabel, noting that he was both a defensive coordinator and former head coach at his previous coaching stops.

That experience will serve the Browns well this season as Vrabel is extremely familiar with the AFC opponents that Cleveland will face in 2024.

Dixon said the only problem he foresees with the defense is improving their play during road games, an area where the team struggled last season at times.

While the Browns finished the 2023 season with the fewest total yards and passing yards allowed in the NFL, the team performed significantly better at home than on the road.

This season, the Browns are slated to face the toughest schedule of any team in the NFL based on their opponents’ 2023 records.

Cleveland starts the 2024 preseason this Saturday at 4:25 p.m. against the Green Bay Packers in their first of two preseason games inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

