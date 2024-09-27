Hanford Dixon Believes Defense Could Learn Lesson From 1 Browns WR

Creating a turnover or landing a big hit has been a celebratory moment in the NFL for several years.

Yet when teams struggle on the field, celebrating a defensive milestone can seem excessive.

In Hanford Dixon’s eyes, that’s the case with the Cleveland Browns this season.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show” this week, the Browns legend took to task the defensive celebrations from the Browns and suggested that the unit could take a page out of star wide receiver Amari Cooper’s handbook about handling a big play.

“You talked about all the dancing,” Dixon said, adding, “If you watch it, Amari Cooper, when he makes a big play, when he makes a does something, like a touchdown or something, he just gets up, hands the ball to the official, and goes about his way.”

#Browns legend Hanford Dixon thinks the defense could learn a thing or two from Coop's approach. "You talked about all the dancing; if you watch him, Amari Cooper gets up and hands the ball to the official and goes about his way." – @HanfordDixon29

Indeed, this week after scoring both of his touchdowns, Cooper quickly made his way to the sidelines without much fanfare from his teammates.

Coaches will often tell players to act like they’ve been there before, a nod to ensuring the team does not show off in front of their opponents and perhaps inspire them to use the celebration as a motivation tactic.

Cleveland’s defensive celebrations have been more prominent in the past few seasons because the defense has improved.

The Browns’ defenders have become household names, such as Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett or Pro Bowl defensive back Denzel Ward.

Cleveland will have a chance to celebrate more defensive success this weekend when the Browns face the Raiders in Las Vegas.

