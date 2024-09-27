Ken Dorsey Addresses Controversial 4th-Down Call

Despite having enough issues on the field to correct, Cleveland is now dealing with one fans and analysts have cultivated off the field.

On the team’s second-to-last drive in the New York Giants’ loss on Sunday, Cleveland faced a fourth-and-one from the team’s own 29-yard line.

A video of the play broken down by former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky showed that tight end Jordan Akins was wide open on a run-pass option play the Browns deployed.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked his way before deciding to tuck the ball and run instead, a move that did not result in a first down as he was stopped short of the line of scrimmage by former teammate Dexter Lawrence.

Orlovsky’s video caused a stir as Watson’s helmet points directly at Akins, and the tight end has at least five yards of space between him and a defender.

The analyst used this play to represent his belief about how the Browns are not executing simple plays.

Watson on Wednesday explained that Akins was used as a decoy on the play, an answer fans criticized on social media.

On Thursday, analyst Spencer German shared offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s response about the controversy surrounding the fourth-and-one play.

“I don’t wanna get into decisions on reads and how were supposed to do things but it all comes down to execution,” Dorsey said, adding, “Deshaun has to trust his reads and trust his progressions.”

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey on if Jordan Akins was a decoy on the controversial 4th down play: "I don't wanna get into decisions on reads and how were supposed to do things but it all comes down to execution. Deshaun has to trust his reads and trust his progressions. — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) September 26, 2024

For his part, Akins attempted earlier this week to support his quarterback by explaining the team trusted Watson to make the best play possible.

While fans may continue to debate Watson’s “decoy” comment, the Browns are turning their focus to Las Vegas as Cleveland faces the Raiders on Sunday.

