NFLPA Takes Stance On Proposed Law That Could Affect Browns, Bengals

While the debate surrounding Cleveland Browns Stadium’s future continues, Ohio lawmakers are tackling a different issue that could affect two AFC North franchises.

Ohio State Representative Rodney Creech released a memo late Tuesday afternoon to discuss a bipartisan bill that will require the state’s professional football teams to play on fields consisting of “at least 90 percent natural grass.”

The bipartisan legislation has earned the backing of the NFL Players Association as the group shared the memo on Twitter along with their support for its passage.

“We hope all in the Ohio legislature support this bill, which is in the best interests of all athletes,” the NFLPA said in a caption for a photograph of Creech’s memo.

As leaders & advocates for player health & safety, we appreciate this bi-partisan push to address an important issue for our members. We hope all in the Ohio legislature support this bill, which is in the best interests of all athletes. Thanks to @tupchurch216 @creech3_rodney. pic.twitter.com/WlAorjeDdB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2024

The post added, “As leaders (and) advocates for player health (and) safety, we appreciate this bi-partisan push to address an important issue for our members.”

Cleveland Browns Stadium uses a natural surface for its facility, but the Bengals’ Paycor Stadium has artificial turf that would require modifications should the bill pass the state’s legislature.

Creech’s commitment is to the players’ safety, the memo explained.

“This bill will not only support Ohio’s sports industry, but it will do just that: it will prioritize the safety of our professional athletes in their workplace,” Creech said, noting injuries on artificial turf happen more frequently than on natural surfaces.

Currently, Cleveland’s ownership group has explored multiple options for upgrades at the team’s current facilities or the ability to build a new domed stadium at Brook Park.

Domed fields can have grass surfaces, making either the renovation or new construction a compliant option for the Browns’ home field.

NEXT:

Mike Golic Makes Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson