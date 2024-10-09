Kurt Warner Reveals What Change The Browns Should Make

The Cleveland Browns have a 1-4 record going into this weekend’s matchup on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the window for them to make the playoffs is closing.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to struggle and more people have been calling for a change to be made at that position.

Former MVP and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner said the Browns need to have someone else under center since Watson just isn’t making the proper reads, and he even suggested perhaps letting Watson step away from the game for a little while to salvage his career, per Kevin Clark.

I asked Kurt Warner what he'd do with the Browns mess. He didn't stutter. "If I was running the Browns I would make a change at the quarterback position." Three minutes of good stuff on the situation. What an episode of This Is Football. pic.twitter.com/E60Z2gYPJ3 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 9, 2024

Watson is a far cry from the player he was not too long ago with the Houston Texans, and everyone in Northeast Ohio has been wondering what in the world is going on with him.

When the Browns acquired him in the 2022 offseason, it was expected he would make them a respected and relevant franchise for the first time in over 30 years, but instead, that old Browns curse seems to be engulfing him.

In 17 games with Cleveland, he has only completed 60.0 percent of his pass attempts and thrown for 3,069 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

That comes in contrast to his days in Houston when his completion percentage was in the high 60s, and he threw for a league-high 4,823 yards in 2020.

The trade for Watson in 2022 is now starting to look like one of the worst trades in recent NFL history.

