Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Yankees Pitcher Honors Jim Donovan During World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Scott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland fans may not have much love for the New York Yankees, especially after the Guardians lost their ALCS matchup against the AL East squad.

Still, these fans can appreciate a Yankees player’s tip of the cap toward one of the city’s icons.

That’s exactly what happened during Game 4 of the 2024 World Series on Tuesday.

Yankees relief pitcher Scott Effross – a native of nearby Twinsburg, Ohio – honored the Browns’ legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan on Tuesday during player introductions.

The BIGPLAY X account shared a screenshot of Effross holding a sign that read “I stand up for Jim Donovan.”

Effross is enjoying his third season in the majors, having played in 77 career games as a relief pitcher.

The player’s career mark is 3-5 with one start in those appearances.

His career ERA over 74.2 innings pitched is 2.89 as he’s struck out 82 opponents in his limited time with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old righthander played only three regular season contests for the Yankees in 2024, all coming in September.

Effross missed much of this season after having lower back surgery, and he rehabbed at the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, an affiliate club for the New York baseball franchise, before returning to the Yankees late this season.

The man Effross honored was a recent inductee into the Browns Legends program after Donovan served 24 years as the play-by-play broadcaster for the NFL franchise.

Donovan made a surprise announcement this summer that he would be leaving the broadcast booth immediately as he faced a new battle with cancer.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

