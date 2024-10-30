Yankees Pitcher Honors Jim Donovan During World Series

Cleveland fans may not have much love for the New York Yankees, especially after the Guardians lost their ALCS matchup against the AL East squad.

Still, these fans can appreciate a Yankees player’s tip of the cap toward one of the city’s icons.

That’s exactly what happened during Game 4 of the 2024 World Series on Tuesday.

Yankees relief pitcher Scott Effross – a native of nearby Twinsburg, Ohio – honored the Browns’ legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan on Tuesday during player introductions.

The BIGPLAY X account shared a screenshot of Effross holding a sign that read “I stand up for Jim Donovan.”

New York Yankees pitcher Scott Effross honoring Jim Donovan at the World Series 🙏 Twinsburg kid honoring a Cleveland legend. pic.twitter.com/HMPORhqasF — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) October 30, 2024

Effross is enjoying his third season in the majors, having played in 77 career games as a relief pitcher.

The player’s career mark is 3-5 with one start in those appearances.

His career ERA over 74.2 innings pitched is 2.89 as he’s struck out 82 opponents in his limited time with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old righthander played only three regular season contests for the Yankees in 2024, all coming in September.

Effross missed much of this season after having lower back surgery, and he rehabbed at the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, an affiliate club for the New York baseball franchise, before returning to the Yankees late this season.

The man Effross honored was a recent inductee into the Browns Legends program after Donovan served 24 years as the play-by-play broadcaster for the NFL franchise.

Donovan made a surprise announcement this summer that he would be leaving the broadcast booth immediately as he faced a new battle with cancer.

