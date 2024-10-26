Hanford Dixon Names The Team To Beat In The AFC North

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season was already spiraling and things got even worse following their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when it was announced that Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the year after tearing his Achilles.

Losing Watson may ultimately not be as bad as some people might think given how poor he was playing, but it still goes to show just how bad the Browns’ luck has been this year.

Losing to Cincinnati was a blow to their slim playoff chances and unfortunately, there’s no room for a reprieve as they’ll now have to take on the Baltimore Ravens in another AFC North showdown.

Baltimore and Cleveland have had polar-opposite seasons as the former looks like one of the best teams in the NFL while the latter is struggling just to field a competent roster.

Even though the Browns are the home team for the Week 8 matchup, the Ravens enter the contest as massive favorites and should be able to do damage quickly.

Hanford Dixon has been impressed with what he’s seen from Baltimore and crowned them the team to beat in the division via The Hanford Dixon Show.

“The Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC North,” Dixon said.

The #Browns have a chance to take a huge scalp on Sunday. #DawgPound "The Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC North." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/KlWcWBRRZk — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) October 25, 2024

As Hanford notes, Baltimore’s playing good football all the way around which means Cleveland would need something short of a miracle to pull out a win.

It’s been tough sledding for the Browns and the fanbase but a win over the Ravens would certainly inject some life into the organization.

