Hanford Dixon Sends A Clear Message To 1 Browns Defender

In the 1980s, the Cleveland Browns witnessed the birth of the Dawg Pound, a phrase the team’s defense famously called its frenzied fanbase.

One of the individuals responsible for coining the phrase was Browns great Hanford Dixon, a defensive back who roamed the backfield for Cleveland for nine seasons while earning three Pro Bowl berths.

As an experienced defensive back, his advice on how to play the game is valuable and comes from experience.

That’s why when he offered his thoughts about one Browns defender this week during “The Hanford Dixon Show,” fans will listen.

That advice was targeted at cornerback Martin “M.J.” Emerson, the third-year athlete who went from not allowing a single touchdown in 2023 to having surrendered four through the team’s start to the season.

Dixon believes that Emerson needs to make one adjustment to keep this poor start from occurring for the remainder of the year (via X).

“I think where he’s getting into trouble is he’s letting the wide receiver have a free release off the ball,” Dixon said.

#DawgPound founder and legendary #Browns CB Hanford Dixon offers some advice for Martin Emerson.

Emerson was on the cusp of a Pro Bowl berth last season as the defender was one of the best in the league at the cornerback position.

The third-round pick in 2022 has played 39 games for Cleveland, recording 151 tackles and four interceptions.

Emerson has also defended 31 passes and forced a fumble during his time with the Browns.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back will have a begin his redemption this week as Cleveland hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle.

