Harold Fannin Jr. Is Drawing Comparisons To Browns Legend

The Cleveland Browns may have fallen short in their season opener against Cincinnati, but rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. provided plenty of reasons for optimism.

The first-year player made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, hauling in seven catches for 63 yards while setting a league record for most receptions by a rookie tight end in a season opener.

Fannin’s performance has already caught the attention of many, with Cleveland analyst Jay Crawford drawing bold comparisons to Browns legend Ozzie Newsome.

“He has the ability to be a take-over-the-game tight end. There have been times I’ve been excited about Njoku, but to me, he’s going to put up Ozzie Newsome-type numbers. […] I’m telling you he is going to be a perennial Pro Bowler. He is going to be a difference maker in this offense,” Crawford said during a recent segment of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

Crawford pointed to the connection between Fannin and quarterback Joe Flacco as a key factor in the rookie’s early success.

He noted that Flacco has always favored tight ends in his offensive approach, which explains why Fannin saw so many targets against the Bengals.

The rookie showed impressive versatility throughout the contest, lining up both as a traditional tight end and in the slot.

This flexibility allowed Cleveland to create mismatches and adapt to different defensive looks from Cincinnati.

Newsome remains the gold standard for Browns tight ends after a legendary 13-season career.

He finished with 662 receptions, 7,980 receiving yards, and 47 touchdowns while earning three Pro Bowl selections and a place in franchise history.

Despite the 17-16 loss, Fannin’s debut stood out amid a frustrating afternoon that included dropped passes and costly turnovers.

The rookie’s ability to make plays in crucial moments suggests he could develop into a reliable weapon for Cleveland’s offense.

If Fannin continues progressing in both his receiving and blocking skills, he has the potential to become a foundational piece of the Browns’ offense for years ahead.

