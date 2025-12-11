Hidden Milestone Is Fueling Denzel Ward In 2025

For all of the talented players the Cleveland Browns have had on the defensive side of the ball for several years, they’ve had a difficult time being consistent as an overall roster. Injuries have been a major issue for them, especially in recent years, which has been a major factor in the team’s overall lack of success.

Take the 2025 season, for instance. The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL this year, but with a struggling offense and a special teams that is slated to be one of the worst in NFL history, statistically, they haven’t been able to rack up wins.

They’ve had a few moral victories this year, which, for a team like the Browns, is something they’ll need to be happy with considering their record.

Their 2025 NFL Draft class has proven to be excellent, making their future look bright.

Denzel Ward is also on track to play in every single game this season, which would be a first for him in his career.

“Throughout his career, Ward has missed time due to a number of injuries, including hamstring, calf and groin issues, concussions, and a shoulder injury that held him out in the final game of 2024. It was the only game of the year he missed, coming tantalizingly close to playing the entire season. The added accomplishment of playing in all 17 regular-season games is another motivating factor for the four-time Pro Bowler, but so is the increased leadership role he’s taken,” Cabot wrote.

As Cabot noted, Ward has been riddled with injuries to this point in his career, but he’s managed to stay healthy this season, a welcome surprise for this top-notch defense.

“This is a game I love,” Ward said. “I’m a leader for this football team and I just always want to be out there with my guys, by any means necessary.”

It might not mean as much to the rest of the team, but for Ward, this is a sign that he can stay healthy and keep injuries under control, which could give him added confidence heading into the 2026 campaign.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Gets Big-Time Recognition From Ex-NFL Coach