Shedeur Sanders Gets Big-Time Recognition From Ex-NFL Coach

Shedeur Sanders had his best game as an NFL quarterback in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, as he delivered nearly 400 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in an upsetting loss to the league’s worst team. It may have been an unfortunate outcome, but he continues to look better and better and was good enough to push the coaching staff to name him the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

His ability to push the ball down the field has opened up the offense, and he has done a solid job avoiding sacks, which was a huge problem for him during his days at Colorado.

He has been taken down just six times in his three starts, and overall, his performance has impressed many fans and media members.

Former NFL head coach Jay Gruden spoke on a recent episode of The Arena: Gridiron and had plenty of positive things to say about Shedeur Sanders. He was particularly impressed by his composure.

“I just liked his calmness and poise in the pocket when things weren’t going so well. The improvements that I’ve seen from the first game and a half of play were very significant. This is a building block process. Let’s just keep watching him play. These are going to be four very important games for Shedeur and the franchise of the Cleveland Browns coming up.”

“The improvements I’ve seen were very significant.”@Coach_JayGruden gives an honest assessment of Shedeur’s big game on Sunday pic.twitter.com/agj2bzO9Uo — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) December 10, 2025

He said that Sanders showed the ability to do everything you need a quarterback to do over these few games, and it’s clear how much his teammates have been rallying around him. His versatility has transformed this offense at times, and we’ll see if the coaching staff continues to open up the playbook for him.

That being said, this performance came against a 1-11 team that is actively hunting the first overall pick, so it’s not shocking that Sanders played so well. The Browns also scored just eight points the prior week, so it’s wise to keep a level head and avoid overreacting to a QB who has just three starts under his belt.

Sunday will be a great test with the Chicago Bears on the schedule.

The Bears lead the NFL with 18 interceptions, and it will be impressive if Sanders is able to keep the ball away from all the ballhawks in that secondary and deliver another strong performance.

