How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns host the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022.
This interstate rivalry is already heated, but adding the Halloween madness to it will make it even more interesting as fans could be showing up in costume.
The reigning AFC Champion Bengals are rebounding from a slow start but will be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
The Browns’ 2022 season has been less than smooth, but the team hopes to turn the page from a four-game losing streak on Monday night.
How To Watch Browns Vs. Bengals
This game will be on primetime after neighborhood Trick-or-Treat ends.
Have some candy and watch it on ESPN beginning at 8:00 PM EDT.
and so it begins…@ESPNNFL @Browns #MNF #CINvsCLE #Browns #BattleOfOhio #Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/mYAnjlLJX3
— Pumpkinhead 🎃 (@PumpkinNation) October 26, 2022
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the commentators.
Lisa Salters is the sideline reporter.
On ESPN2, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning host the Manningcast of MNF.
They do not confirm the guests who watch the game with them until the day of the game; however, Bengals great Boomer Esiason hinted that he may be one of them.
Boomer Esiason will likely be a guest on next week's Manningcast pic.twitter.com/Zo6gyAr66m
— Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) October 25, 2022
Esiason also alludes to the fact that he has lots of Browns’ stories, for what that’s worth.
How To Listen To Browns Vs. Bengals
On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.
Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.
Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.
Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:
Akron
WAKR – 1590 AM
Akron
WONE – 97.5 FM
Canton
WHBC-AM – 1480 AM
Canton
WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM
Columbus
WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM
Columbus
WBNS-AM – 1460 AM
Dayton
WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM
Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-AM – 1450 AM
Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM
Fostoria
WFOB – 1430 AM
Geneva
WKKY – 104.7 FM
Jamestown (N.Y.)
WQFX – 103.1 FM
Lima
WWSR – 93.1 FM
Mansfield
WRGM – 1440 AM
How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Falcons
Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:
The Bengals are 0-4 in the team’s games in 2020 and 2021; let’s hope that trend continues in 2022.
