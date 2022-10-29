How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns host the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022.

This interstate rivalry is already heated, but adding the Halloween madness to it will make it even more interesting as fans could be showing up in costume.

The reigning AFC Champion Bengals are rebounding from a slow start but will be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Browns’ 2022 season has been less than smooth, but the team hopes to turn the page from a four-game losing streak on Monday night.

How To Watch Browns Vs. Bengals

This game will be on primetime after neighborhood Trick-or-Treat ends.

Have some candy and watch it on ESPN beginning at 8:00 PM EDT.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the commentators.

Lisa Salters is the sideline reporter.

On ESPN2, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning host the Manningcast of MNF.

They do not confirm the guests who watch the game with them until the day of the game; however, Bengals great Boomer Esiason hinted that he may be one of them.

Boomer Esiason will likely be a guest on next week's Manningcast pic.twitter.com/Zo6gyAr66m — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) October 25, 2022

Esiason also alludes to the fact that he has lots of Browns’ stories, for what that’s worth.

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Bengals

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron

WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron

WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton

WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton

WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton

WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)

WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)

WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria

WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva

WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)

WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima

WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield

WRGM – 1440 AM

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Falcons

Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV

The Bengals are 0-4 in the team’s games in 2020 and 2021; let’s hope that trend continues in 2022.