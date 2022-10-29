Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

By

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns host the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022.

This interstate rivalry is already heated, but adding the Halloween madness to it will make it even more interesting as fans could be showing up in costume.

The reigning AFC Champion Bengals are rebounding from a slow start but will be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Browns’ 2022 season has been less than smooth, but the team hopes to turn the page from a four-game losing streak on Monday night.

 

How To Watch Browns Vs. Bengals

This game will be on primetime after neighborhood Trick-or-Treat ends.

Have some candy and watch it on ESPN beginning at 8:00 PM EDT.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the commentators.

Lisa Salters is the sideline reporter.

On ESPN2, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning host the Manningcast of MNF.

They do not confirm the guests who watch the game with them until the day of the game; however, Bengals great Boomer Esiason hinted that he may be one of them.

Esiason also alludes to the fact that he has lots of Browns’ stories, for what that’s worth.

 

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Bengals

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron
WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron
WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton
WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton
WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus
WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus
WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton
WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria
WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva
WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)
WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima
WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield
WRGM – 1440 AM

 

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Falcons

Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV

The Bengals are 0-4 in the team’s games in 2020 and 2021; let’s hope that trend continues in 2022.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)
Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Rajon Ronodo during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the University of Virginia Cavaliers at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 9, 2019.
LeBron James Declares He Is Now A Browns Fan
Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
Denzel Ward’s Injury History Continues To Be A Concern

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)

No more pages to load