How To Watch Browns Vs. Panthers (TV, Radio, Stream)

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

At long last, the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and the Cleveland Browns will start what they hope is a run towards the postseason with a contest versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Interestingly enough, this game will pit the Browns against their former quarterback  Baker Mayfield.

To their credit, multiple members of the Browns said that they either didn’t care about Mayfield’s comment or that it, if anything, could help both sides create an exciting and intense game.

Cleveland hasn’t exactly done well in its season openers for a very long time, and Sunday will be an opportunity to reverse that trend.

 

How To Watch Browns Vs. Panthers

Kickoff of this game will be at 1:00 PM Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

It will be broadcast on CBS via regional coverage, and residents of the Cleveland area can tune into WOIO for live game coverage, as well as WEWS News Channel 5 for Browns Countdown prior to kickoff.

People outside of the Cleveland or North Carolina markets can catch the contest on NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers all out-of-market NFL games all season long.

Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties on CBS while former NFL placekicker Jay Feely will be the color commentator.

 

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Panthers

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron
WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron
WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton
WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton
WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton

WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)
WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria
WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva
WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)
WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima
WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield
WRGM – 1440 AM

 

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Panthers

Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV

 

A Good Start Will Be Essential For The Browns

With new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the new season, it is imperative that Cleveland stack up as many wins as possible early and often.

As long as it does so, it can remain within striking distance of a playoff spot once Watson returns, especially if it is fortunate enough to witness other teams in the AFC North, especially the Baltimore Ravens and the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals, struggle a bit.

Jacoby Brissett will be the Browns’ QB1 in lieu of Watson, with Joshua Dobbs, Josh Rosen and Kellen Mond waiting in the wings just in case.

