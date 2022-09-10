Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Is Evolving At Just The Right Time

Nick Chubb Is Evolving At Just The Right Time

By

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Despite all of the changes to the Cleveland Browns offense in 2022, one fixture remains unchanged, and thank goodness that is the case.

He is Nick Chubb, and his role on the Browns team is evolving.

No longer playing on his rookie contract, he is a veteran who has been through a lot of ups and downs with the Browns in his four seasons.

Chubb is a consummate professional, working tirelessly to get stronger and better.

In previous seasons, he was voted the quietest player at Browns’ training camp.

Now he is coming out of his shell, or should we say his cape, since he is a Batman fan.

Here’s what is new with Chubb in Year 5.

 

1. More Vocal

Everything is relative so Chubb will not be the loudest and most boisterous player on the sidelines, but we have heard more from him this offseason than in his previous four years.

When Kareem Hunt was requesting a trade (which the Browns ultimately denied), Chubb did not shy away from the question when asked by the NFL Network’s Wille McGinest.

 

Chubb seems to be a person who can say a lot in a few words.

He was brief but eloquent when talking about facing his former quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 1.

Some thought this was Chubb throwing shade at Mayfield, but it was more so an observation by Chubb about Mayfield’s fiery personality.

Chubb even had his own youth football camp this summer so presumably, he gave the kids a lot of words of encouragement.

Odell Beckham Jr. hilariously commented that he wanted to be at that camp to see Chubb get the kids fired up.

 

2. More Prominent

Chubb is using his social media footprint to show us what he is up to and what he is thinking.

We saw the astounding footage of him lifting 675 pounds at his Cedartown High School gym.

By the way, that is where he trains if he is not at the Browns facility in Berea.

Chubb even sent us a picture from the lavish field trip the Browns offense took this summer to the Bahamas.

He also is a video game guru who participated in Kareem Hunt’s recent Fortnite tournament with Cleveland-area kids.

And his most recent post could be one of his best.

The day before the Browns kick-off, Chubb posted a Batman hype video that should have every Browns fan psyched for the season.

Chubb has seen and heard everything said about the Browns throughout his four years, and his video makes it clear he wants to change the script.

He is well-suited to be one of the captains on the Browns team in 2022; he has grown into the role.

This video is further proof of it.

 

Conclusion

It cannot be overstated what a treasure he is to the organization, franchise, and city of Cleveland; his leadership is vital for the Browns to succeed.

Chubb is primed for a huge season, and we cannot wait for it.

 

 

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A Carolina Panthers helmet is pictured during a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
3 Panthers Players The Browns Need To Focus On
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Fans React To Greedy Williams Latest Injury
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Panthers Players The Browns Need To Focus On

No more pages to load