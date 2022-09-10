Nick Chubb Is Evolving At Just The Right Time

Despite all of the changes to the Cleveland Browns offense in 2022, one fixture remains unchanged, and thank goodness that is the case.

He is Nick Chubb, and his role on the Browns team is evolving.

No longer playing on his rookie contract, he is a veteran who has been through a lot of ups and downs with the Browns in his four seasons.

Chubb is a consummate professional, working tirelessly to get stronger and better.

In previous seasons, he was voted the quietest player at Browns’ training camp.

Now he is coming out of his shell, or should we say his cape, since he is a Batman fan.

Here’s what is new with Chubb in Year 5.

1. More Vocal

Everything is relative so Chubb will not be the loudest and most boisterous player on the sidelines, but we have heard more from him this offseason than in his previous four years.

When Kareem Hunt was requesting a trade (which the Browns ultimately denied), Chubb did not shy away from the question when asked by the NFL Network’s Wille McGinest.

Browns RB @NickChubb21, on @Kareemhunt7: “He’s my best friend, on and off the field.” “I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here.”@WillieMcGinest @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/40ozwWzXjy — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 8, 2022

Chubb seems to be a person who can say a lot in a few words.

He was brief but eloquent when talking about facing his former quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 1.

Did Nick Chubb up the Baker Mayfield experience with this quote? Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom pic.twitter.com/pL5u4EEtAF — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 7, 2022

Some thought this was Chubb throwing shade at Mayfield, but it was more so an observation by Chubb about Mayfield’s fiery personality.

Chubb even had his own youth football camp this summer so presumably, he gave the kids a lot of words of encouragement.

#Browns running back Nick Chubb announced his first youth football camp on his Instagram. Odell Beckham Jr commented, “I JUST WANNNNA BE THERE TO HEAR UR SPEECH ON THE MIC 😂😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/gYfbmCkaT4 — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 29, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. hilariously commented that he wanted to be at that camp to see Chubb get the kids fired up.

2. More Prominent

Chubb is using his social media footprint to show us what he is up to and what he is thinking.

We saw the astounding footage of him lifting 675 pounds at his Cedartown High School gym.

By the way, that is where he trains if he is not at the Browns facility in Berea.

Chubb even sent us a picture from the lavish field trip the Browns offense took this summer to the Bahamas.

He also is a video game guru who participated in Kareem Hunt’s recent Fortnite tournament with Cleveland-area kids.

#Browns Kareem Hunt is hosting a Fortnite tournament with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County at the University of Akron's esport facility. Denzel Ward was here participating and Nick Chubb joined online as well. Chubb's team has won the last two games. pic.twitter.com/4HhPZxA3HA — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 4, 2022

And his most recent post could be one of his best.

The day before the Browns kick-off, Chubb posted a Batman hype video that should have every Browns fan psyched for the season.

Chubb has seen and heard everything said about the Browns throughout his four years, and his video makes it clear he wants to change the script.

He is well-suited to be one of the captains on the Browns team in 2022; he has grown into the role.

This video is further proof of it.

Conclusion

It cannot be overstated what a treasure he is to the organization, franchise, and city of Cleveland; his leadership is vital for the Browns to succeed.

Chubb is primed for a huge season, and we cannot wait for it.