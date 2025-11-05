Insider Believes Browns Tried To Trade For Jets Star

The 2025 NFL trade deadline was far more active than in previous years, with several teams across the league aggressively pursuing top talent to strengthen their rosters.

The Indianapolis Colts were among the busiest, making multiple key acquisitions, including a blockbuster trade for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The Jets, meanwhile, weren’t afraid to part with some of their biggest names. Even after moving Sauce Gardner, they traded defensive star Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, New York didn’t completely dismantle its roster, choosing to hold on to standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

However, Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently reported on Cleveland.com about the Cleveland Browns’ potential pursuit of him.

“The Browns may have inquired about Jets receiver Garrett Wilson during New York’s fire sale on Tuesday, but the Jets were only interested in moving defenders — not their perennial 1,000-yard receiver and former Buckeye. The Browns also made attempts to acquire a few other players over the last couple of weeks, but nothing came to fruition,” Cabot wrote.

As Cabot mentioned, the Jets’ primary goal was to offload defenders, and it appears that they want to keep him around as a cornerstone piece of their offense.

The Browns could have utilized Wilson as their WR1 moving forward, but they’ll have to target the position in the offseason and the draft instead.

For now, they’re comfortable with their tight end duo of David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. as their top two pass-catchers, and Jerry Jeudy as their top wideout.

Jeudy’s production is significantly down this year from what it was in 2024, so it will be interesting to see what his future holds with the organization, especially considering their supposed interest in Wilson.

