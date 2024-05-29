Inside Hints At Questions Deshaun Watson Will Face At OTAs

The Cleveland Browns made a slight – but significant – change to media availability for the second week of organized team activities (OTAs) workouts.

Cleveland swapped its open practice session to Thursday, a day that Deshaun Watson is scheduled to throw for the first time in front of the media since his surgery last year.

Browns insider Tony Grossi offered up multiple questions the quarterback will be asked should Watson be made available to reporters following the exercise.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, the host ranked Watson’s availability for the preseason games as one of his top questions.

“Do you want to play in the preseason games at all, or can you go the entire preseason without playing and still feel good about your season coming up?” Grossi said of one inquiry Watson will face.

Grossi believes that the Browns will make Watson available to the media following the workout, allowing reporters to follow up with the quarterback after his return to team practices.

Other questions Grossi believes Watson will face include how the signal caller is feeling and if he is ready to “let it rip” throwing the football.

The Browns’ switching media availability to Thursday is a good sign for Watson’s recovery, Grossi explained.

Grossi said the team is “encouraged” about Watson’s progression through his recovery process, hence the schedule change.

The insider also noted that while the fanbase did not necessarily need to hear from Watson, the quarterback needed to show followers his progress with these late May workouts.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About 1 Rookie Offensive Lineman