Insider Believes 1 Browns QB Will Be Off The Roster Before Week 1

For months, NFL scouts agreed that the 2025 quarterback class was weak at best.

Some argued that it would be better to wait until 2026 to get a quarterback, and it seemed like the Cleveland Browns were gearing up to do so.

Then, they took Dillon Gabriel at No. 94, and Shedeur Sanders a couple of rounds later.

Leaving the NFL Draft with two quarterbacks was rather odd, especially considering that they already had three quarterbacks under contract and, as mentioned, the class was rather weak.

Now, the chances of them going with four quarterbacks into the season seem to be quite slim.

That’s why Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Kenny Pickett will be the odd man out in this scenario.

“I would assume Pickett is going to be out,” Florio said. “He gets re-traded—something, anything to clear him off the roster before Week 1. It will be Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders. You got Sanders in the position to compete against Gabriel. One of them earns the job beyond 2025.”

🔥 The Browns 5 QBs. The Battle for QB1. Perfectly Explained "I would assume Pickett is going to be out. It will be Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders. You got Sanders in the position to compete against Gabriel. One of them earns the job" 📽️ @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/FaZG8gKwjc — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) April 27, 2025

Most people assumed that Pickett would be the Browns’ third-stringer when they acquired him, as they were already in the mix to get Russell Wilson.

Then, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry raved about how he could definitely be their starter before they eventually signed Joe Flacco.

The fact that the Browns took Gabriel two rounds before he was projected to be taken in most drafts makes people think that they really like him, and they secretly met with him multiple times throughout the course of the draft process.

