Insider Doesn’t Like Recent Browns Rumored Draft Trade

Some reports have said that this year’s NFL draft might be filled with teams making numerous trades. The picks could be moving left and right, and the Cleveland Browns may be involved.

They hold some very important first-round picks, and there is a ton of speculation about each of them. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi was asked about a rumor stating that the Browns and Dallas Cowboys could make a deal, which would send Cleveland’s No. 6 and No. 39 to Dallas for No. 12 and No. 20.

Grossi said that trading down might be smart for Cleveland, but he doesn’t believe this particular deal will happen.

“I just don’t think it’s enough for me to make that trade,” Grossi said, stating that the Browns could secure an offensive tackle at No. 12, but this proposed trade still might not be enough.

"I just don't think it's enough for me to make that trade," – @TonyGrossi on the rumored Browns and Cowboys 1st round swap of no. 6 and no. 39 for no. 12 and no. 20. NEW EPISODE OF 'DRAFT SZN' OUT NOW: https://t.co/37nUXCxyDR pic.twitter.com/12FWnjr6wh — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 10, 2026

As noted by Grossi, the Browns are allegedly interested in getting an offensive tackle, perhaps with their first pick in the draft. But they may believe they don’t have to use the No. 6 pick to secure one.

If they feel they can still walk away from the draft with an OT without using their No. 6 pick, they could trade it away for a lower pick, and perhaps swap out their No. 39 for something higher. They’d still get the sort of player they want and would get in a better position for the end of night one of the draft.

Any scenario like this for the Browns only makes sense if it allows Cleveland to get everything they desire. It’s important to remember that many fans want to see their team come away with win-now talent at the end of the draft.

There are still several weeks before the start of the draft, and a perfect trade situation may present itself to the Browns, but if it’s not tantalizing enough, Andrew Berry could sit on his first-round picks and use them to find rookies who are ready to play and make an impact right away.

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