Analyst Names ‘Dream Draft Scenario’ For Browns

Despite having many needs that require immediate attention, the Cleveland Browns may be better served using the 2026 NFL Draft to set themselves up for the 2027 NFL Draft instead. With the players likely to be available at No. 6 overall this year, perhaps not having the value the Browns would like from such a choice, they could trade down and get as well-stocked as possible in their attempt to land a franchise quarterback next year.

That was likely their strategy at the 2025 NFL Draft, when they traded down from No. 2 overall to acquire an additional first-round pick in 2026. However, that plan was derailed when the pick they received from the Jacksonville Jaguars wound up much worse than anticipated, and a projected stellar QB class turned out to be extremely thin.

With that in mind, analyst Spencer German revealed his “dream draft scenario” for the Browns this year, which would be getting as much value as they can in trading away their top choice.

“Any dream draft scenario starts with trading back out of [No.] 6. I just think it has to, because you need to create for yourself the same flexibility you have this year in the draft, next year,” German said.

"Any dream draft scenario starts with trading back out of (No.) 6. I just think it has to because you need to create for yourself the same flexibility you have this year in the draft, next year." ➡️ @Spencito_ on the ideal draft plan for the #Browns, getting answers with Shedeur… https://t.co/nZ8BWkr5iU pic.twitter.com/aUulJ8DvnI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 28, 2026

Cleveland also did not help itself by winning the final two games of the season to fall out of the running for the No. 1 overall selection and the opportunity to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. In their defense, the Browns could not have foreseen the Jaguars making the playoffs in their first year with new head coach Liam Coen, so the No. 24 overall pick they now have is not enough to form an attractive package to trade up.

In addition, there may be no other quarterback in this draft worthy of a first-round choice, with Arch Manning of Texas and Dante Moore of Oregon both returning to school instead of making themselves eligible. So, since the strategy did not work this year, the Browns might be wise to attempt it again next year, with Manning projected as the likely No. 1 pick.

Then, as German said, if Shedeur Sanders does emerge as a viable franchise QB this season, Cleveland can still pivot and surround him with more talent in the future.

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