Saturday, January 25, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Are ‘Frontrunner’ To Sign Veteran QB

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Believes Browns Are ‘Frontrunner’ To Sign Veteran QB
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at another critical crossroads in 2025, searching for a quarterback who can transform their offensive trajectory.

With the current draft class looking less promising and the free agent market seeming uninspiring, one name has emerged as a potential game-changer: Kirk Cousins.

Browns Insider Tony Grossi believes Cousins is the frontrunner for the team this offseason.

During a recent “ESPN Cleveland” segment, Grossi confidently stated,

“I think that’s better than 50-50. So, I’m gonna say 65 percent.  I think that’s the front-runner for the veteran quarterback.”

Cousins’ journey took an unexpected turn last offseason when he signed a blockbuster four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

However, the Falcons made a dramatic shift in their quarterback strategy by selecting Michael Penix Jr. from Washington with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

This move effectively benched Cousins with three games remaining in the regular season.

Coach Raheem Morris appears ready to move on, and the team could possibly release Cousins before March 17th to avoid paying a $10 million roster bonus.

For the Browns, Cousins presents an intriguing fit.

His familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s play-action offense from their time in Minnesota adds another layer of appeal.

Moreover, Cousins would likely join the team understanding that General Manager Andrew Berry plans to draft a quarterback, positioning himself as a potential bridge or mentor.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years

