PFF Reveals Offensive Line Ranking For Browns In 2024

The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time reshaping their offensive line strategy after a challenging 2024 season.

Just three days following Andy Dickerson’s departure, the team swooped in to hire Mike Bloomgren, former head coach of the Rice Owls, signaling a clear commitment to offensive line reconstruction.

The move comes at a critical moment.

Last season’s offensive performance left much to be desired, making the 2025 season a pivotal opportunity for redemption.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Zoltán Buday shed light on the Browns’ offensive line struggles, ranking them 20th in the league.

Buday highlighted the unit’s dramatic decline, noting,

“The Browns’ offensive line, considered to be among the best a couple of seasons ago, not only lost offensive line coach Bill Callahan prior to the season but also had terrible injury luck in 2024, which resulted in subpar play. Ten different offensive linemen played more than 170 snaps for the Browns, who were even forced to play guard Joel Bitonio at left tackle at one point.”

The statistics paint a challenging picture. The offensive line allowed 219 pressures and 31 sacks across 764 pass plays, landing a disappointing 24th-ranked pass-blocking efficiency rating of 83.6.

Joel Bitonio emerged as a bright spot, leading the team with a 70.2 pass-blocking grade and ranking 23rd among guards league-wide.

One of the most alarming statistics is that the Browns surrendered 66 sacks, the second-most in the NFL.

However, the offensive line is not solely to blame.

With most starting linemen under contract for 2025, the team has a prime opportunity to retool and potentially rebuild this crucial unit.

