Insider Believes Browns Could Make Bold Coaching Hire

The Cleveland Browns have been hard at work since the offseason began, and it sounds like they are getting closer and closer to choosing a new head coach. Some reports have said the hunt for a head coach has narrowed down to just a few finalists, including Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about Udinski’s chances and said that he is a legitimate contender for the big job.

It’s not a done deal, and it seems that the Browns are also very intrigued by Nate Scheelhaase of the Los Angeles Rams, but Udinski could be on the verge of receiving the job.

“Of course he has a real shot,” Grossi said.

Udinski is young – just 30 years old – and he has never led an NFL team before, but he has obviously said the right things during his first interview with the Browns.

They are likely very interested in what he will do with the offense, Cleveland’s weakest point. During his short career, he has already fostered strong relationships with quarterbacks and has helped improve the offenses of the Minnesota Vikings and the Jaguars.

Grossi says that Udinski has a legitimate chance of becoming Cleveland’s next coach, but here are several factors to keep in mind. Ownership still has to hold interviews with other candidates, such as Scheelhaase, and they need to figure out what will happen to the rest of the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The search for a head coach seems to be moving in a solid direction, but fans should be cautious and avoid jumping to any conclusions, as things can change quickly.

