Analyst Reveals A Major Concern About Browns’ HC Search

The Cleveland Browns have certainly tried to cover all of their bases as they look for a new head coach. They have put extensive work into researching potential candidates and have interviewed several as part of the process.

However, the Browns may have neglected one very important area, and it could cost them as they try to hire someone. The organization reportedly has yet to comply with the NFL’s Rooney Rule and cannot name a head coach until it does so.

Responding to a social media post mentioning the Buffalo Bills being in a position to immediately hire Cleveland finalist Grant Udinski, analyst Daryl Ruiter raised a major concern about the Browns’ head coaching search.

“Browns very organized in their search, but this can’t be good for them when it comes to being able to control getting their guy,” Ruiter posted on X.

According to the Rooney Rule, NFL teams are required to interview at least two minority and/or women candidates for a vacant head coaching position. Despite interviewing nine candidates to date, only Nate Scheelhaase would satisfy that requirement for Cleveland.

So, that means even though Udinski, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, is having a second interview with the Browns and the interest in him reportedly “is real,” they could not hire him right now even if they wanted to. That could prove costly as the process elsewhere around the league moves along.

Cleveland also plans to hold a second interview with Scheelhaase as well. But they have to wait until after the Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator completes the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

The Browns have already conducted second interviews with current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Each of those veteran assistants is considered a legitimate possibility to get the job.

However, it is unclear how the Browns will meet the Rooney Rule. With obvious frontrunners emerging, they would have to add someone who has not yet interviewed, which may be difficult to find if the job is perceived to be on the verge of being filled.

Despite several positive developments and well-regarded candidates in line to be hired, the Browns have to guard against losing out on any preferred head coach.

