Insider Believes Browns Could Pull Off Week 11 Surprise

Despite being at home, the Cleveland Browns are underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s to be expected, given the way the Browns have played and the state of their offense.

Nevertheless, divisional games are always a toss-up. That’s one of the reasons insider Ashley Bastock believes the Browns could surprise the Ravens in Week 11.

“This was a bad football team last year and two of their three wins were against the [Pittsburgh] Steelers and Ravens at home when no one thought they would win either game and they came out and they did it,” Bastock said. “I 1,000 percent agree. There is going to be that (one) game in the rest of the season.”

Lamar Jackson’s Injury Could Alter Ravens’ Game Plan

According to multiple reports, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with a knee injury. Given the Browns’ elite and bruising defense, perhaps Baltimore would be wise to keep Jackson off the field, which would put former Browns QB Tyler Huntley in line to start another game.

In their Week 2 meeting, the Browns weren’t very competitive and struggled with Joe Flacco at quarterback, leading to a lopsided loss. Things may not be better with rookie Dillon Gabriel, but it will be a different look for the Ravens to face.

Following their Week 10 loss to the New York Jets, it’s hard to find any silver lining or believe the Browns could defeat a playoff contender. Then again, it’s an AFC North rival, the game is at home, and Cleveland has defeated the Green Bay Packers. It won’t be easy, and it likely won’t be pretty, but it certainly can happen.

The Browns will need to be disciplined and not turn the ball over if they hope to keep the game close. Turnovers, penalties, and mental errors have plagued the team all season

