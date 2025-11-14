Insider Pushes Back On Dillon Gabriel Narrative

The Cleveland Browns will continue to start Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, at least for the time being. Kevin Stefanski is preaching patience with the rookie, and the head coach doesn’t seem to be even slightly interested in answering questions about Shedeur Sanders.

That’s far from an encouraging sign. Gabriel hasn’t looked good in his first five starts, and while it’s never wise to count out a rookie this early in his career, he just doesn’t seem to have the physical traits and skills it takes to be a successful NFL quarterback.

However, insider Tony Grossi recently pushed back on the Gabriel narrative.

“Gabriel has 2 INT in 5 games. For first time all season, Browns are plus in TO ratio with him at QB. Get your facts straight,” Grossi wrote on X.

Numbers Don’t Tell the Whole Story for Gabriel

That does make some sense, but context matters, and the numbers don’t tell the whole story. The lack of turnovers doesn’t mean Gabriel hasn’t put the ball in harm’s way, as he has gotten away with multiple would-be interceptions on many of his throws. Also, it’s hard to have interceptions when you’re not throwing the football more than five yards down the field.

Grossi has also been overly critical of Sanders, so his words should be taken with a grain of salt. Of course, rookie quarterbacks will make mistakes, and people should take a reasonable approach when talking about them. Yet, Gabriel’s woes have been the same since college, and it’s not like he’s going to become taller or have a stronger arm overnight.

What Gabriel lacks in physical tools, he tries to make up for with his intelligence, timing, and understanding of the playbook. But the margin for error at the NFL level is thin, and the early results have not been encouraging.

