Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes Browns Could Sign 2 QB’s This Offseason

Insider Believes Browns Could Sign 2 QB’s This Offseason

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Cleveland "Browns Backers" flag before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles their season opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 9, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will end the 2024 NFL season with one of the worst records in the league, though that might be a blessing in disguise for the franchise.

The Browns set back the franchise for years after trading for Deshaun Watson and guaranteeing him a lucrative deal.

During the regular season, Watson looked like a shell of himself before he tore his Achilles, leaving even more doubt about the position.

While the team was able to restructure Watson’s contract and spread the cap hit out, barring any injuries, he could very well not play another snap for Cleveland.

Watson will remain on the roster for at least two more years, but the Browns understand that they need to address the quarterback position this offseason.

They have two options for doing this, and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes there will be competition to push Watson.

“I do think the Browns could have two quarterbacks pressing Watson for the starting job, but it could be a veteran and a rookie,” Cabot said.

Cleveland currently has Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster, though both players could be removed from the 53-man roster in the offseason.

Winston is set to enter free agency, and Thompson-Robinson could be cut if the team adds other options.

The best route would be to spend their first-round pick on a quarterback prospect and bring in a veteran to help build the quarterback room’s depth.

Regardless, changes to the roster are all but inevitable.

NEXT:  Analyst Says 1 Browns QB Has Made Some 'Horrendous Throws'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation