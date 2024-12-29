Insider Believes Browns Could Sign 2 QB’s This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will end the 2024 NFL season with one of the worst records in the league, though that might be a blessing in disguise for the franchise.

The Browns set back the franchise for years after trading for Deshaun Watson and guaranteeing him a lucrative deal.

During the regular season, Watson looked like a shell of himself before he tore his Achilles, leaving even more doubt about the position.

While the team was able to restructure Watson’s contract and spread the cap hit out, barring any injuries, he could very well not play another snap for Cleveland.

Watson will remain on the roster for at least two more years, but the Browns understand that they need to address the quarterback position this offseason.

They have two options for doing this, and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes there will be competition to push Watson.

“I do think the Browns could have two quarterbacks pressing Watson for the starting job, but it could be a veteran and a rookie,” Cabot said.

Cleveland currently has Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster, though both players could be removed from the 53-man roster in the offseason.

Winston is set to enter free agency, and Thompson-Robinson could be cut if the team adds other options.

The best route would be to spend their first-round pick on a quarterback prospect and bring in a veteran to help build the quarterback room’s depth.

Regardless, changes to the roster are all but inevitable.

NEXT:

Analyst Says 1 Browns QB Has Made Some 'Horrendous Throws'