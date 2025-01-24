Potential Browns Target Has Declared He’s Entering NFL Draft

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns had the league’s worst offense, averaging just 15.2 points per game during the 2024 NFL season, highlighting the need for talent across all areas of their roster.

With new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees looking to overhaul this offense, he and the front office will certainly be in the market for some explosive weapons to add to the roster, and one potential target recently declared himself for the draft.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared on X that Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins is leaving the Buckeyes early after winning a National Championship and entering the draft, where he ranks as the No. 5 running back in the class, according to draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins is leaving school early and will declare for the NFL draft, he told ESPN.

His ranks as the No. 5 overall running back in the upcoming draft in Mel Kiper Jr.’s position rankings. pic.twitter.com/MuhQlh5k1t — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 24, 2025

The Browns should definitely be familiar with Judkins, considering he dominated the Big 10 just down the road for the Buckeyes.

Many are already excited about the prospect of him doing the same in Cleveland on Sundays.

Cleveland will surely have a major hole to fill in the backfield now that Nick Chubb is hitting free agency after a rough, injury-filled season.

Chubb looked like a shell of his former self after returning from his devastating 2023 knee injury this season, and he capped off the season with a broken foot after averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry in eight games.

Judkins posted 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground for the Buckeyes on 5.5 yards per carry, his third consecutive year over 1,000 rushing yards after doing the same for Ole Miss in his first two college seasons.

Running back is a huge need for this team in the draft assuming Chubb signs elsewhere, and Judkins would be an exciting addition as a potential Day One starter.

